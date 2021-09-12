Abimael Guzman in Lima, Peru in 2017. Guzman, 86, the historic leader of Peru’s Maoist guerilla group Shining Path, died on Saturday while serving a life sentence since 1992. Photo: AFP
Former head of Peru’s Maoist rebels dies in prison, lawyer says
- Abimael Guzman, 86, had been serving a life sentence in the maximum security prison at the Callao naval base near Lima
- Guzman was considered the architect behind the Maoist Shining Path guerilla group’s attempt to overthrow the Peruvian government between 1980 and 2000
Topic | Peru
