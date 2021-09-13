People gather in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday for a day of demonstrations against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hundreds gather in cities across Brazil to demand impeachment of Jair Bolsonaro after week of tension
- The street protests in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, among other cities, were convened by conservative-leaning social organisations
- In Rio, a few hundred protesters gathered on Copacabana beach. A single message resounded through the crowd: out with Bolsonaro
Topic | Brazil
People gather in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday for a day of demonstrations against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: EPA-EFE