People gather in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday for a day of demonstrations against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: EPA-EFE People gather in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday for a day of demonstrations against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: EPA-EFE
People gather in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday for a day of demonstrations against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: EPA-EFE
Brazil
World /  Americas

Hundreds gather in cities across Brazil to demand impeachment of Jair Bolsonaro after week of tension

  • The street protests in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, among other cities, were convened by conservative-leaning social organisations
  • In Rio, a few hundred protesters gathered on Copacabana beach. A single message resounded through the crowd: out with Bolsonaro

Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:24am, 13 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People gather in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday for a day of demonstrations against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: EPA-EFE People gather in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday for a day of demonstrations against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: EPA-EFE
People gather in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday for a day of demonstrations against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE