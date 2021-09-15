One of the properties that was interconnected by tunnels in the drainage system that drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman used to evade authorities in Culiacan, Mexico. Photo: AP One of the properties that was interconnected by tunnels in the drainage system that drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman used to evade authorities in Culiacan, Mexico. Photo: AP
Drugs
Mexico to give away ‘El Chapo’ safe house in lottery

  • A hole under a bathtub that the drug kingpin had escaped through has been covered up, and the surveillance cameras outside removed
  • Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán fled the building in 2014 when it was surrounded by Mexican marines

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:39am, 15 Sep, 2021

