Designated Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry speaks during a ceremony at La Primature in Port-au-Prince in July. Photo: AFP Designated Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry speaks during a ceremony at La Primature in Port-au-Prince in July. Photo: AFP
Designated Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry speaks during a ceremony at La Primature in Port-au-Prince in July. Photo: AFP
Americas
World /  Americas

Haiti PM Ariel Henry sacks prosecutor who accused him of links to president’s murder

  • Bed-Ford Claude had called for the prime minister to be charged with involvement in the assassination of leader Jovenel Moise
  • The investigation into the president’s killing was plunged into confusion by the firing, which exposed infighting at the highest levels of Haiti’s government

Topic |   Americas
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:28am, 15 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Designated Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry speaks during a ceremony at La Primature in Port-au-Prince in July. Photo: AFP Designated Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry speaks during a ceremony at La Primature in Port-au-Prince in July. Photo: AFP
Designated Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry speaks during a ceremony at La Primature in Port-au-Prince in July. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE