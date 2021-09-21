Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (centre) eats pizza with members of his delegation in New York on Saturday. Photo: Gilson Machado Neto via Instagram/Reuters Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (centre) eats pizza with members of his delegation in New York on Saturday. Photo: Gilson Machado Neto via Instagram/Reuters
Why is Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro eating pizza on the street in New York?

  • The unvaccinated leader, who is in town for the UN General Assembly, may not meet the Big Apple’s requirements for indoor dining
  • Meanwhile, a member of Brazil’s UN delegation has tested positive for Covid-19 in New York

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:05am, 21 Sep, 2021

