Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (centre) eats pizza with members of his delegation in New York on Saturday. Photo: Gilson Machado Neto via Instagram/Reuters
Why is Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro eating pizza on the street in New York?
- The unvaccinated leader, who is in town for the UN General Assembly, may not meet the Big Apple’s requirements for indoor dining
- Meanwhile, a member of Brazil’s UN delegation has tested positive for Covid-19 in New York
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
