Coronavirus: Brazil’s Butantan Institute to sell Sinovac shots abroad after Jair Bolsonaro rebuffs ‘Chinese vaccine’
- The institute is in talks to supply locally manufactured doses to other nations in South America and Africa, as the federal government has not ordered more
- Butantan is producing the shot using inputs imported from China, but it aims to complete a factory for 100 per cent local production by early next year
