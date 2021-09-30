An employee holds a vial containing Sinovac Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine at the Butantan biomedical production centre in Sao Paulo, Brazil in January. Photo: Reuters An employee holds a vial containing Sinovac Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine at the Butantan biomedical production centre in Sao Paulo, Brazil in January. Photo: Reuters
An employee holds a vial containing Sinovac Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine at the Butantan biomedical production centre in Sao Paulo, Brazil in January. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Brazil’s Butantan Institute to sell Sinovac shots abroad after Jair Bolsonaro rebuffs ‘Chinese vaccine’

  • The institute is in talks to supply locally manufactured doses to other nations in South America and Africa, as the federal government has not ordered more
  • Butantan is producing the shot using inputs imported from China, but it aims to complete a factory for 100 per cent local production by early next year

Reuters
Updated: 4:01am, 30 Sep, 2021

