A Venezuelan instrument made of cardboard is used to store unused Venezuelan bolivar bills in Puerto Concha town, Zulia state, Venezuela. Photo: AFP
A million bolivars become one as Venezuela recalibrates battered currency
- On Friday, the country becomes the South American nation to have removed the most zeros from its currency – 14 since 2008
- With a loaf of bread costing 7 million bolivars amid rampant inflation, the central bank is hoping the move will simplify transactions
Topic | Venezuela
