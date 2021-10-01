The restored order came after a massive security operation at the prison. Photo: AFP The restored order came after a massive security operation at the prison. Photo: AFP
Ecuador police regain control of prison riot bloodbath

  • At least 118 die in deadliest outbreak of prison violence in Ecuador’s history
  • Authorities linked violence to gangs vying for control of drug trafficking

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:57am, 1 Oct, 2021

The restored order came after a massive security operation at the prison. Photo: AFP
