Bitcoin launch sparks wave of cryptocurrency speculation in El Salvador

  • El Salvador’s plan, the brainchild of 40-year-old President Nayib Bukele, is the biggest test for bitcoin in its 12-year history
  • The government’s new digital wallet, called Chivo which is slang for ‘cool’, comes pre-loaded with US$30 worth of bitcoin

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:44am, 3 Oct, 2021

