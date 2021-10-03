A demonstrator, wearing a Money Heist mask and costume, holds a Brazilian flag with a message that reads in Portuguese “Get out Bolsonaro” during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday. Photo: AP A demonstrator, wearing a Money Heist mask and costume, holds a Brazilian flag with a message that reads in Portuguese “Get out Bolsonaro” during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday. Photo: AP
Brazil
World /  Americas

Protesters in Brazil demand Jair Bolsonaro’s impeachment

  • Large crowds were expected in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brasilia and more than 160 other towns and cities as part of the ‘Bolsonaro Out National Campaign’
  • More than 100 requests for the impeachment of Bolsonaro have been filed with the Chamber of Deputies, but its leader has refused to take any of them up

Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:52am, 3 Oct, 2021

