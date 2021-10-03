Police are seen walking out of a prison in Ecuador, days after the country's worst-ever riots broke out. Photo: Reuters
Fresh clashes at Ecuador prison, days after 118 inmates killed in riot
- Elite police teams entered the facility, supported by soldiers and a military tank, after four people were wounded in a shoot-out between inmates
- On Tuesday, at least 118 were killed, six of them beheaded, as rival gangs armed with guns and grenades went to war at the prison
Topic | Americas
