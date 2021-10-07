Peru's President Pedro Castillo (left) and newly named Prime Minister Guido Bellido gesture during an event at the Pampas de Ayacucho Historic Sanctuary in July. Photo: Reuters
Peru president replaces leftist prime minister after clashes
- The move comes as newly elected leader Pedro Castillo seeks to appease conservative critics
- Guido Bellido’s ousting marks the second high-profile departure from the cabinet just months into the president’s administration
Topic | Peru
Peru's President Pedro Castillo (left) and newly named Prime Minister Guido Bellido gesture during an event at the Pampas de Ayacucho Historic Sanctuary in July. Photo: Reuters