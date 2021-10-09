An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil’s Rondonia state in September. Photo: Reuters
Facebook bans sales of Amazon rainforest on its apps
- The US tech giant is prohibiting the buying and selling of land in conservation areas at marketplaces on its social network, and Instagram and WhatsApp
- The announcement comes as Facebook defends itself against accusations that it has long put profit over societal good
Topic | Facebook
