An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil’s Rondonia state in September. Photo: Reuters An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil’s Rondonia state in September. Photo: Reuters
Facebook bans sales of Amazon rainforest on its apps

  • The US tech giant is prohibiting the buying and selling of land in conservation areas at marketplaces on its social network, and Instagram and WhatsApp
  • The announcement comes as Facebook defends itself against accusations that it has long put profit over societal good

Topic |   Facebook
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:11am, 9 Oct, 2021

