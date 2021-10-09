A volunteer helps to hang white handkerchiefs during a tribute to the thousands of victims of Covid-19 in Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE A volunteer helps to hang white handkerchiefs during a tribute to the thousands of victims of Covid-19 in Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A volunteer helps to hang white handkerchiefs during a tribute to the thousands of victims of Covid-19 in Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Americas

Brazil tops 600,000 coronavirus deaths amid doubts about Delta

  • An anticipated wave of destruction from the variant has not materialised, but experts fear it may be too soon to relax
  • Despite the country having the second-highest death toll in the world, its beaches are packed and the bars are open

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:08am, 9 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A volunteer helps to hang white handkerchiefs during a tribute to the thousands of victims of Covid-19 in Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE A volunteer helps to hang white handkerchiefs during a tribute to the thousands of victims of Covid-19 in Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A volunteer helps to hang white handkerchiefs during a tribute to the thousands of victims of Covid-19 in Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE