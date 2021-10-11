Mapuche indigenous men clash with riot police during a protest in downtown Santiago, Chile on Sunday. Photo: AFP
18 injured in Chile clashes between Indigenous protesters and riot police
- About a thousand activists marched in the centre of Santiago, many wearing traditional clothing, demanding autonomy for the Mapuche community
- Police responded with water cannon and tear gas. Protesters retaliated with sticks and stones in a confrontation that lasted about 40 minutes
Topic | Americas
Mapuche indigenous men clash with riot police during a protest in downtown Santiago, Chile on Sunday. Photo: AFP