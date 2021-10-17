A woman walks by a mural in support of the liberation of businessman Alex Saab in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Reuters
Nicolas Maduro envoy Alex Saab extradited to US on money-laundering charges
- A senior US official confirmed Saab, a fugitive close to Venezuela’s socialist government, had been put on a plane to the US from Cape Verde
- US authorities believe Saab holds secrets about how Maduro and his top aides siphoned off millions of dollars in government contracts
Topic | Americas
