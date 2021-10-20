Armed forces are seen in Port-au-Prince after 17 US missionaries, including children, were kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday. Photo: AP
Haiti gang seeking US$17 million ransom for kidnapped missionaries: report
- The 16 Americans and one Canadian were abducted outside the capital Port-au-Prince over the weekend by a gang called 400 Mawozo
- Kidnappings have become more common amid a growing political and economic crisis, with at least 628 incidents in the first nine months of 2021
