Haiti gang seeking US$17 million ransom for kidnapped missionaries: report

  • The 16 Americans and one Canadian were abducted outside the capital Port-au-Prince over the weekend by a gang called 400 Mawozo
  • Kidnappings have become more common amid a growing political and economic crisis, with at least 628 incidents in the first nine months of 2021

Updated: 12:00am, 20 Oct, 2021

