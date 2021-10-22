Sandra Mason, governor-general of Barbados, was given the Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George medal at Buckingham Palace in London in March 2018. Photo: AFP
Barbados elects Sandra Mason as its first president, to replace Britain’s Queen Elizabeth
- Mason will be sworn in on November 30, in a key step for the Caribbean island to become a republic and remove the UK monarch as its head of state
- The date also marks the country’s 55th anniversary of independence from Britain
Topic | Royalty
Sandra Mason, governor-general of Barbados, was given the Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George medal at Buckingham Palace in London in March 2018. Photo: AFP