Barbados elects Sandra Mason as its first president, to replace Britain’s Queen Elizabeth

  • Mason will be sworn in on November 30, in a key step for the Caribbean island to become a republic and remove the UK monarch as its head of state
  • The date also marks the country’s 55th anniversary of independence from Britain

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:02am, 22 Oct, 2021

