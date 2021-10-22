Tyres were set on fire by groups of motorcycle taxi drivers in Port-au-Prince on Thursday to protest against fuel shortages. Photo: AFP
Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped missionaries
- ‘If I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,’ warns Wilson Joseph in a video released by the 400 Mawozo group
- The gang has demanded US$1 million per person, although it wasn’t immediately clear if that included the five children among the 17 abducted missionaries
Topic | Religion
