Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped missionaries

  • ‘If I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,’ warns Wilson Joseph in a video released by the 400 Mawozo group
  • The gang has demanded US$1 million per person, although it wasn’t immediately clear if that included the five children among the 17 abducted missionaries

Associated Press
Updated: 4:03am, 22 Oct, 2021

Tyres were set on fire by groups of motorcycle taxi drivers in Port-au-Prince on Thursday to protest against fuel shortages. Photo: AFP
