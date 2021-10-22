Hippos are seen at the Hacienda Napoles theme park, once the private zoo of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar at his Napoles ranch, in Doradal, Antioquia department, Colombia in September 2020. Photo: AFP
Drug lord Pablo Escobar’s lawyered-up hippos recognised as people by US court
- The ruling provides a boost to a lawsuit seeking to stop the Colombian government from culling the animals
- The hippos have thrived since Escobar’s death and now number around 100, posing threats to local ecology and fishermen
Topic | Pets
