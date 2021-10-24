Inmates of the Regional de Guayaquil prison hold banners calling for peace after riots broke out at the Penitenciaria del Litoral, in Guayaquil, Ecuador on October 2. Photo: Reuters
Seven prisoners found dead in Ecuador jail affected by riots
- The bodies were found in the Penitenciaria del Litoral where violence between gangs lead to the deaths of 119 inmates last month
- The bodies were found in a pavilion used for conjugal visits, the SNAI authority said in a Twitter message, without elaborating
Topic | Americas
