Dairo Antonio Usuga is escorted by the Colombian military after being captured in Turbo on October 23, 2021. Photo: Colombian Defence Ministry via Reuters
Colombia captures most wanted drug lord in jungle raid after decade-long manhunt
- Dairo Antonio Usuga is the alleged head of the Gulf Clan, whose army of assassins is control of major cocaine smuggling routes to Central America and the US
- He’s long been a fixture on the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s most-wanted fugitives list, for whose capture it had been offering a US$5 million reward
Topic | Americas
