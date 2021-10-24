Dairo Antonio Usuga is escorted by the Colombian military after being captured in Turbo on October 23, 2021. Photo: Colombian Defence Ministry via Reuters Dairo Antonio Usuga is escorted by the Colombian military after being captured in Turbo on October 23, 2021. Photo: Colombian Defence Ministry via Reuters
Colombia captures most wanted drug lord in jungle raid after decade-long manhunt

  • Dairo Antonio Usuga is the alleged head of the Gulf Clan, whose army of assassins is control of major cocaine smuggling routes to Central America and the US
  • He’s long been a fixture on the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s most-wanted fugitives list, for whose capture it had been offering a US$5 million reward

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:55am, 24 Oct, 2021

