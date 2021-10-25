Military personnel prepare to start a rescue operation following an avalanche at the Chimborazo volcano in Ecuador on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Avalanche kills at least four climbers on Ecuador volcano, officials say
- The avalanche struck a group of about a dozen mountaineers on the dormant Chimborazo volcano, Ecuador’s highest peak
- ‘The existence of four dead people (and) one injury is confirmed,’ the ECU911 security service said
Topic | Americas
