Military personnel prepare to start a rescue operation following an avalanche at the Chimborazo volcano in Ecuador on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Avalanche kills at least four climbers on Ecuador volcano, officials say

  • The avalanche struck a group of about a dozen mountaineers on the dormant Chimborazo volcano, Ecuador’s highest peak
  • ‘The existence of four dead people (and) one injury is confirmed,’ the ECU911 security service said

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:11am, 25 Oct, 2021

