Firefighters work to rescue civilian firefighters buried in a cave after a collapse in Altinopolis, Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday. Photo: Sao Paulo State’s Military Police / AFP
Three firefighters dead in Brazil cave collapse as rescuers race to reach six still trapped
- The cave roof collapsed as a group of 26 firefighters were on a training exercise in a cave near the city of Altinopolis
- Police and medical teams have joined firefighters in a desperate effort to free those still trapped, but the work has been hampered by heavy rains
Topic | Brazil
