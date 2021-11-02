Luis Alfredo Garavito in an undated police mugshot in Bogota, Colombia. File photo: AP Luis Alfredo Garavito in an undated police mugshot in Bogota, Colombia. File photo: AP
Outrage over early-release plea for notorious Colombian serial killer who murdered at least 190 children

  • Luis Alfredo Garavito was jailed in 2000 for murdering dozens of young victims
  • Garavito denied early release, despite his reported ‘exemplary’ behaviour in prison

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:19am, 2 Nov, 2021

