The plane carrying Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca and four others is seen at the crash site in Caratinga, Brazil on Friday. Photo: Minas Gerais Fire Department via EPA-EFE The plane carrying Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca and four others is seen at the crash site in Caratinga, Brazil on Friday. Photo: Minas Gerais Fire Department via EPA-EFE
Brazilian singer and Latin Grammy winner Marilia Mendonca dies in plane crash

  • The 26-year-old star and four other passengers on the flight perished on their way to a concert
  • Mendonca’s death triggered an outpouring of sadness on social media from all corners of Brazil, including fans, politicians, musicians and soccer players

Associated Press
Updated: 7:44am, 6 Nov, 2021

