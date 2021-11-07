Hundreds of people attend the wake of Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca and her uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho in Goiania, Brazil on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tens of thousands mourn Brazilian country music singer Marilia Mendonca, killed in plane crash
- The Latin Grammy winner, 26, and four other passengers, including her producer and uncle, died on Friday when their plane crashed
- People stood in queues for hours on Saturday in the sizzling heat, waiting to pass by Mendonca’s coffin
Topic | Brazil
