Hundreds of people attend the wake of Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca and her uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho in Goiania, Brazil on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Hundreds of people attend the wake of Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca and her uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho in Goiania, Brazil on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hundreds of people attend the wake of Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca and her uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho in Goiania, Brazil on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Brazil
World /  Americas

Tens of thousands mourn Brazilian country music singer Marilia Mendonca, killed in plane crash

  • The Latin Grammy winner, 26, and four other passengers, including her producer and uncle, died on Friday when their plane crashed
  • People stood in queues for hours on Saturday in the sizzling heat, waiting to pass by Mendonca’s coffin

Topic |   Brazil
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:32am, 7 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hundreds of people attend the wake of Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca and her uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho in Goiania, Brazil on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Hundreds of people attend the wake of Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca and her uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho in Goiania, Brazil on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hundreds of people attend the wake of Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca and her uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho in Goiania, Brazil on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE