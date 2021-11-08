Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega and his wife and Vice-President Rosario Murillo. File photo: AP
Nicaragua President Ortega and VP wife guaranteed win in election US blasts as a sham
- Nicaraguans vote in presidential elections denounced by US President Joe Biden as a ‘pantomime’
- Long-term leader Daniel Ortega derided his opponents – most of them jailed or in exile – as terrorists
Topic | Americas
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega and his wife and Vice-President Rosario Murillo. File photo: AP