A military policeman stands guard after a prison riot left 58 dead in Guayaquil, Ecuador on Saturday. Photo: AFP
At least 58 inmates killed in Ecuador prison riot
- The violence took place at the Penitenciaria del Litoral, where 119 prisoners were killed less than two months ago in the country’s worst such incident
- The latest riot was set off by a power vacuum following a gang leader’s release
Topic | Americas
