Members of Venezuela’s National System of Youth Orchestras and Choirs before they try to break the Guinness World Record for the largest orchestra in the world, in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Reuters
Young Venezuelans attempt to break Guinness record for world’s largest orchestra
- On Saturday 12,000 musicians played a classical piece together for more than five minutes
- The attempt, which would beat a Russian record set two years ago, will be judged by Guinness in the next 10 days
Topic | Venezuela
Members of Venezuela’s National System of Youth Orchestras and Choirs before they try to break the Guinness World Record for the largest orchestra in the world, in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Reuters