A scanning electron micrograph shows multiple round bumps of the HIV-1 virus on a cell surface. Image: US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention via AP
A woman’s immune system may have cured her of HIV. Scientists call her the ‘hope patient’
- The 30-year-old from Argentina is just the second documented person to recover from the deadly disease in this fashion, without getting a stem cell transplant
- The ‘Esperenza patient’, who had a HIV-negative baby last year, has received no regular treatment for eight years and shows no signs of active infection
