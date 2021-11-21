President Nayib Bukele speaks during the announcement on the Bitcoin City project in Mizata, El Salvador. Photo: AFP
Bitcoin
El Salvador to build Bitcoin City in bid to become ‘Singapore of Latin America’

  • The project, funded by bitcoin-backed bonds, will be built near the Conchagua volcano which will provide energy for mining
  • President Nayib Bukele said the city will be free of income, property and capital gains taxes

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:18pm, 21 Nov, 2021

