A man rides his bicycle past a smoking street barricade after violent demonstrations broke out over coronavirus restrictions in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: third night of violence in Guadeloupe as France sends in police special forces
- Officers arrested 38 people as shops were broken into, cars set ablaze and gunmen shot at police during protests against coronavirus restrictions
- Special police forces were expected to arrive from mainland France to the Caribbean archipelago on Sunday to restore order
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
