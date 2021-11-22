A man rides his bicycle past a smoking street barricade after violent demonstrations broke out over coronavirus restrictions in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
A man rides his bicycle past a smoking street barricade after violent demonstrations broke out over coronavirus restrictions in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Americas

Coronavirus: third night of violence in Guadeloupe as France sends in police special forces

  • Officers arrested 38 people as shops were broken into, cars set ablaze and gunmen shot at police during protests against coronavirus restrictions
  • Special police forces were expected to arrive from mainland France to the Caribbean archipelago on Sunday to restore order

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:41am, 22 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man rides his bicycle past a smoking street barricade after violent demonstrations broke out over coronavirus restrictions in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
A man rides his bicycle past a smoking street barricade after violent demonstrations broke out over coronavirus restrictions in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE