Supporters of Jose Antonio Kast, presidential candidate of the Republican Party, during an election night rally in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday. Kast and leftist rival Gabriel Boric will square off in a run-off next month, setting the stage for the most divisive election since the return of democracy in 1990. Photo: Bloomberg
Chile heads for polarised race for president as conservative Kast and leftist Boric make it through first round
- Chile’s economic model, which has created rapid growth and strong middle class but left millions of people behind, is said to be at stake
- Chileans return to polls next month, choosing between ‘freedom and communism’; winner faces ‘very volatile political environment’
Topic | Americas
