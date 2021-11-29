Xiomara Castro, presidential candidate of the Free Party, votes during general elections in Catacamas, Honduras on Sunday. Photo: AP
Honduran election could remove long-ruling National party
- The deeply unpopular President Juan Orlando Hernandez and his National Party could be ousted after 12 years in power
- The candidate most likely to do this is Xiomara Castro of the leftist Liberty and Re-foundation party
Topic | Honduras
Xiomara Castro, presidential candidate of the Free Party, votes during general elections in Catacamas, Honduras on Sunday. Photo: AP