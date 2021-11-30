Sandra Mason is Barbados’ first president. Photo: Reuters
Sandra Mason is Barbados’ first president. Photo: Reuters
Barbados farewells queen, becomes republic, declares Rihanna a national hero

  • Sandra Mason sworn in as the Caribbean island nation’s first president
  • Queen Elizabeth removed as head of state in ceremony attended by Prince Charles

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:01pm, 30 Nov, 2021

