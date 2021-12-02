Stegouros fossils found in Chile show the dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail weapon. Illustration: Luis Perez Lopez via AP
New armoured dinosaur wielded bladed tail resembling Aztec war club

  • The unique trait helped the four-legged plant-eating Stegouros elengassen ward off predators about 74 million years ago
  • While it is related to the Ankylosaurus and an earlier group of dinosaurs called stegosaurs, the creature does not have the same club or spike tail weapon

Reuters
Updated: 6:00am, 2 Dec, 2021

