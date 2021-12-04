A New Light of God temple in El Terron, Panama in 2020 where a woman and six children were killed by cult members. Photo: AP
Cult killers sentenced to 50-year prison terms in Panama
- The seven members of the New Light of God cult killed a woman and six children in a religious rite in 2020
- Authorities said cult members used Bibles, cudgels and machetes to hit the congregants, some of whom were forced to strip, and walk across glowing embers
