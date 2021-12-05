People view a total solar eclipse from Polar Union Glacier Camp in Antarctica on Saturday. Photo: AP
Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness
- The rare astronomical spectacle was witnessed by a handful of scientists and thrill-seekers – and countless penguins
- Solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on Earth. For the eclipse to be total, the Sun, Moon and Earth must be directly aligned
