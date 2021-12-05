People view a total solar eclipse from Polar Union Glacier Camp in Antarctica on Saturday. Photo: AP
People view a total solar eclipse from Polar Union Glacier Camp in Antarctica on Saturday. Photo: AP
Antarctica
World /  Americas

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

  • The rare astronomical spectacle was witnessed by a handful of scientists and thrill-seekers – and countless penguins
  • Solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on Earth. For the eclipse to be total, the Sun, Moon and Earth must be directly aligned

Topic |   Antarctica
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:03am, 5 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People view a total solar eclipse from Polar Union Glacier Camp in Antarctica on Saturday. Photo: AP
People view a total solar eclipse from Polar Union Glacier Camp in Antarctica on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE