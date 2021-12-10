Workers remove the container from the trailer of a truck that crashed with migrants aboard in Chiapas state, Mexico, killing dozens. Photo: AFP
Dozens of migrants heading for US killed in horror truck crash in Mexico
- At least 54 people died when a freight truck crammed with as many as 200 people from Guatemala and Honduras tipped over in southern Mexico
- It was one of the worst single-day death tolls for migrants in Mexico since the 2010 massacre of 72 migrants by the Zetas drug cartel
Topic | Mexico
