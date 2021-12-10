Workers remove the container from the trailer of a truck that crashed with migrants aboard in Chiapas state, Mexico, killing dozens. Photo: AFP
Workers remove the container from the trailer of a truck that crashed with migrants aboard in Chiapas state, Mexico, killing dozens. Photo: AFP
Mexico
World /  Americas

Dozens of migrants heading for US killed in horror truck crash in Mexico

  • At least 54 people died when a freight truck crammed with as many as 200 people from Guatemala and Honduras tipped over in southern Mexico
  • It was one of the worst single-day death tolls for migrants in Mexico since the 2010 massacre of 72 migrants by the Zetas drug cartel

Topic |   Mexico
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:19pm, 10 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers remove the container from the trailer of a truck that crashed with migrants aboard in Chiapas state, Mexico, killing dozens. Photo: AFP
Workers remove the container from the trailer of a truck that crashed with migrants aboard in Chiapas state, Mexico, killing dozens. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE