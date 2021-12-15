A firefighter stands next to the remains of a fuel truck that overturned and exploded in Cap-Hatien, Haiti on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The truck exploded. Photo: AP
Americas
At least 60 killed in Haiti fuel tanker explosion

  • Many people are believed to have rush to collect petrol spilled from the truck after it flipped over in a traffic accident
  • Rescuers are still searching for additional victims amid the charred debris in Cap-Haitien, the country’s second-largest city

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:06am, 15 Dec, 2021

