A painting depicting Diego Armando Maradona, that is included in many assets that will be auctioned one year after Maradona’s death. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Luxury cars, cigars and a villa among Diego Maradona items up for auction
- Nearly 90 items once belonging to the late Argentine football superstar will go on the virtual auction block on Sunday in an international sale run from Buenos Aires
- A handwritten letter signed by former Cuban President Fidel Castro will not be sold, despite earlier expectations it would be
