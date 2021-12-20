Supporters of Gabriel Boric celebrate after the presidential election in Santiago, Chile on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Celebrations as leftist Gabriel Boric elected Chile’s new president

  • With 92 per cent of votes counted, Boric led with more than 55 per cent of ballots to Jose Antonio Kast’s 44 per cent, a much larger margin than expected
  • Far-right lawyer Kast conceded a polarised presidential election, congratulating the new ‘president-elect’ on Twitter

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:34am, 20 Dec, 2021

