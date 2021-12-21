A group photo of the freed Haiti hostages at the Christian Aid Ministries home office in Berlin, Ohio, US on Monday. Photo: AP
Captive missionaries in Haiti made daring escape, says church agency

  • The Canadian and American missionaries, who were abducted in October by a gang known as 400 Mawozo after visiting an orphanage, originally numbered 17 people
  • Two hostages were freed in late November and three were released earlier this month. Haitian police said the final dozen hostages had been found on a mountain near Port-au-Prince

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:18am, 21 Dec, 2021

