Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during an event at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on December 9. Photo: Reuters
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro says daughter, 11, will not get coronavirus jab
- The president is staying firm on his anti-vaccine stance, despite the country having approved a vaccination campaign for five- to 11-year-olds
- More than 300 children in that age range have died of Covid-19 in Brazil, but Bolsonaro says this does not ‘justify’ the vaccination push
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during an event at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on December 9. Photo: Reuters