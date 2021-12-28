Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during an event at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on December 9. Photo: Reuters
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during an event at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on December 9. Photo: Reuters
World /  Americas

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro says daughter, 11, will not get coronavirus jab

  • The president is staying firm on his anti-vaccine stance, despite the country having approved a vaccination campaign for five- to 11-year-olds
  • More than 300 children in that age range have died of Covid-19 in Brazil, but Bolsonaro says this does not ‘justify’ the vaccination push

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:36am, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during an event at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on December 9. Photo: Reuters
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during an event at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on December 9. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE