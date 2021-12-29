A bathtub is used as a boat in a flooded street in Itapetinga, Bahia state, Brazil on December 28. Photo: AP
Severe flooding in Brazil spreads in Bahia and beyond as heavy rains continue

  • A total of 116 cities in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia were in a state of emergency and cities in at least five other states have also been flooded in recent days
  • There have been a total of 21 deaths and 358 people injured since the beginning of December

Associated Press
Updated: 6:13am, 29 Dec, 2021

