A bathtub is used as a boat in a flooded street in Itapetinga, Bahia state, Brazil on December 28. Photo: AP
Severe flooding in Brazil spreads in Bahia and beyond as heavy rains continue
- A total of 116 cities in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia were in a state of emergency and cities in at least five other states have also been flooded in recent days
- There have been a total of 21 deaths and 358 people injured since the beginning of December
Topic | Brazil
A bathtub is used as a boat in a flooded street in Itapetinga, Bahia state, Brazil on December 28. Photo: AP