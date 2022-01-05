A person holds a photo of late Haitian President Jovenel Moïse during his funeral at his family home in Cap-Haitien in July. Photo: Reuters
A person holds a photo of late Haitian President Jovenel Moïse during his funeral at his family home in Cap-Haitien in July. Photo: Reuters
Americas
World /  Americas

US charges suspect in assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse

  • Colombian ex-soldier Mario Antonio Palacios was arrested in Jamaica and extradited to the United States
  • More than a dozen former soldiers are accused in the slaying of Moïse, though the Colombian government has said that most of them were duped into taking part

Topic |   Americas
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:40am, 5 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A person holds a photo of late Haitian President Jovenel Moïse during his funeral at his family home in Cap-Haitien in July. Photo: Reuters
A person holds a photo of late Haitian President Jovenel Moïse during his funeral at his family home in Cap-Haitien in July. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE