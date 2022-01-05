A person holds a photo of late Haitian President Jovenel Moïse during his funeral at his family home in Cap-Haitien in July. Photo: Reuters
US charges suspect in assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse
- Colombian ex-soldier Mario Antonio Palacios was arrested in Jamaica and extradited to the United States
- More than a dozen former soldiers are accused in the slaying of Moïse, though the Colombian government has said that most of them were duped into taking part
