A canyon in Furnas Lake, near Capitolio City, Brazil. A massive slab of rock broke away from the canyon wall on January 8, killing at least two people. Photo: AP
At least two dead, 32 injured after wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake
- A gathering of small boats was near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake when a fissure appeared in the rock and a huge piece toppled directly on to at least two of the vessels
- Officials suggested that earlier heavy rains could have contributed to the wall coming loose
