Russian soldiers at a firing range in the Rostov region, southern Russia. Moscow has rejected Western complaints about its troop buildup near Ukraine. Photo: AP
As Ukraine tensions mount, US vows ‘decisive’ response if Russia deploys to Cuba, Venezuela
- Moscow raises the stakes in its dispute with the West over Ukraine and Nato’s expansion on Russia’s doorstep
- US official calls Russia threat of troops in Latin America ‘bluster’, but vows response if it follows through
Topic | Defence
Russian soldiers at a firing range in the Rostov region, southern Russia. Moscow has rejected Western complaints about its troop buildup near Ukraine. Photo: AP