Peru declares ‘environmental emergency’ on coastal area hit by oil spill

  • The government said it plans ‘sustainable management’ of 21 beaches tarred by 6,000 barrels of oil that spilled from a tanker ship unloading at a refinery on January 15
  • The accident followed the powerful eruption of an undersea volcano near the nation of Tonga, unleashing tsunami waves around the Pacific

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:48am, 23 Jan, 2022

