Workers clean oil on Cavero Beach in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru on January 22. Photo: AP
Peru declares ‘environmental emergency’ on coastal area hit by oil spill
- The government said it plans ‘sustainable management’ of 21 beaches tarred by 6,000 barrels of oil that spilled from a tanker ship unloading at a refinery on January 15
- The accident followed the powerful eruption of an undersea volcano near the nation of Tonga, unleashing tsunami waves around the Pacific
Topic | Peru
